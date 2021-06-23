CHAMPAIGN — Mrs. Mary Ruth (Clardy) Getz, 88, passed away Friday (June 18, 2021) at Norwood Life Care Nursing Home, Chicago.
Mary Ruth was born March 30, 1933, in Carrollton, a daughter of James B. and Ruby Royal Clardy. She married Lowell L. Getz on July 5, 1953. He survives.
There will be no visitation. Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Chesterfield Cemetery, Chesterfield.
Mary Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, James B. Clardy Jr., Hugh R. Clardy and Edward L. Clardy; and three sisters, Virginia A. Joseph, Kathlyn E. Gerdes and Norma C. Kvitauskas.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Colleen Marie Getz of Arlington, Va., and Allison Lynn Getz (partner Larry Williams) of Skokie; grandson, William Ilyia Getz of Skokie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Ruth was a 1951 graduate of Carlinville High School. She attended Blackburn College from 1951 to 1953 and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1971. Mary Ruth worked for Post Engineers, Fort Devens, Mass., from 1954 to 1955 and the Department of Political Science at the University of Michigan from 1955 to 1957; she was departmental secretary from 1956 to 1957. Mary Ruth was a secretary in the Department of Horticulture at the University of Illinois from 1971 to 1999. In recognition of her unstinting assistance to them, the student Horticulture Club dedicated the annual Mom’s Weekend Flower and Garden Show to her the year she retired.
Mary Ruth was a member of the Alliance Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. One of her proudest moments in life came when her high school classmates voted her the DAR’s Good Citizenship Award. Mary Ruth was an accomplished pianist who studied the piano throughout her life. Possessing limitless intellectual curiosity, Mary Ruth loved reading serious nonfiction and always enthusiastically pursued new cultural activities and travel. She also loved ballroom dancing; she and her husband were longtime members of the University Club. She loved flowers and took great pleasure in her backyard garden and in watching the birds and squirrels that visited its many feeders. Above all, she was devoted to her family and was unfailingly kind and generous to her husband, children, grandson, sisters and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Norwood Life Care Foundation (Jennifer Sigmond, 773-577-5308).