PHILO — Mary Margaret Schumacher, 87, lifelong resident of Philo, passed away at 10:27 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 9, 2021) at Brookdale Assisted Living, Urbana.
Mary was born April 6, 1933, to parents James and Alice Dalton Butler. She married John C. Schumacher on Nov. 10, 1951.
Mary is survived by her husband of 69 years; children, Theresa (Mike) Lueth, Karen (Bub) Perry, Bruce (Dena) Schumacher, Barb (Jeff) Ford and Anita (David) Woodworth; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two grandchildren.
Mary dedicated over 50 years to the service and care of the priests, nuns, staff, families and students at St. Thomas Grade School in Philo. She was a member of the St. Thomas Altar and Rosary Society and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Mary’s life revolved around family. She could be found cheering on her treasured children and grandchildren at hundreds of sporting, musical and life events. She also enjoyed needlework and ballroom dancing. Mary was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers fan.
A private graveside service will be held. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Catholic School. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.