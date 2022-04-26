RANTOUL — Mary Elizabeth Smith, 84, of Rantoul passed away early Monday morning (April 25, 2022) at Accolade Health Care, Paxton.
She was born Jan. 26, 1938, in Foley, Ala., a daughter of Edgar and Mildred (Goosby) Weston. She married Harmon Lee Smith on Aug. 24, 1956, in Mississippi. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2010.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Charles) Smith of Rantoul; a grandson, Nathaniel Lee Smith of Colorado; a sister, Linda Lewis of Bay Minette, Ala.; and a brother, William (Karen) Weston of Bridge City, Texas.
Mary was a homemaker. She spent a lot of her time fishing, camping and crafting. She loved to volunteer her time quilting with First United Methodist Church for Cunningham Children’s Home, Urbana.
There will be a visitation Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Graveside services will be on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul.