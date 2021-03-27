NEWMAN — Mary Sue Edmundson, 96, of Newman died at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday (March 24, 2021) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
Sue was born on Feb. 8, 1925, in Bingen, Ark., to Peter and Binnie (Ramage) Gosnell. She married William Blackwood on March 11, 1943, in Nashville, Ark.
She is survived by six children, Patsy Barnett of Newman, William (Jennifer) Blackwood of Florida, Barbara (Clark) Niepert of Florida, Binnie (Dana) Trimble of Florida, Louann (Chris) Wilcock of Urbana and Robin (Mike) Woolsey of Farmer City; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one grandson and one son-in-law.
Sue graduated from Nashville High School in Nashville, the only one to graduate out of her immediate family members. She worked for a very short time at the University of Illinois. She was most known for working as a secretary at the Newman grade school. Sue was also a faithful member of Newman United Methodist Church. After her husband, William, passed away in 1975, she married John Edmundson, and they were together for six years before his passing. Sue also had a very good friend, Gene Trimble, who preceded her in death.
A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at a later date. Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Newman United Methodist Church.