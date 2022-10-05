CHAMPAIGN — Mary Sue Nixon, 83, of Champaign passed away Saturday (Oct. 1, 2022).
She was born March 17, 1939, in Robinson, to Russell and Georgina Knox.
She was preceded in death by her father and her mother; husband of 48 years, Eddie Nixon; brother, Russell Knox III; infant children, Patrick and Melanie; and numerous puppy children.
Survivors include her sons, Jeffry Nixon of Frankton, Ind., and Timothy (Kyra) Nixon of Rantoul; daughters, Daphne Gill of Columbus, Ohio, and Julie (Edward) Winters of Sugar Grove, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Nancee Knox of Champaign. Sue has eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She loved her nephews and nieces to pieces, all who fondly knew her as “Cousin.”
She was a devoted wife, mom, granny, cousin and St. Louis Cardinal fan. She was an avid tennis player, golfer, seamstress and homemaker. She loved to read, garden and create beautiful works of art in needlepoint.
Her family will have a private burial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Champaign County Humane Society or a local animal rescue shelter of choice. Morgan Memorial Home assisted in arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).