CHAMPAIGN — Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life memorial service for Mary Sue Campbell O’Neill to be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., Champaign.
Mary Sue, 85, entered life eternal on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, having succumbed to COVID-19 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s and multiple myeloma. She was interred in the mausoleum at Mount Hope Cemetery, Urbana on Dec. 5, with a celebration of her life scheduled for a later date, given COVID-19 concerns.
She was born June 15, 1935, in Urbana to the late Thomas William Campbell and Lola Edith Campbell (nee Ault).
Mary Sue attended Urbana High School, where she met the love of her life, William M. (Bill) O’Neill. They were married in 1953 in St. Joseph, Mich. Together, they journeyed to Bermuda, where Bill served as a SeaBee in the Navy and where they began their family. They moved back Stateside and raised their four children in Champaign. Sue and Bill were blessed with 62 years of marriage.
Family and friends were Sue’s passion and delight, and she was much loved for her kind heart, generosity of spirit, warm embraces and infectious smile. She was always willing to help and care for others (including all of God’s little critters!), and made together times so very memorable.
She devoted countless hours to her community and local schools, which included serving as a PTA president of Carrie Busey Elementary School, an advisor to Unit 4 schools, and a chair/volunteer in a legion of philanthropic efforts. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Champaign, where she served as director of Vacation Bible School for many years. She was also a faithful caregiver to both her and Bill’s aging parents, and unwavering in her devoted support of her children and grandchildren.
Sue delighted in her many global travels with Bill related to his foundry work, and the times they were able to share with family and friends at their special vacation homes at Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.; Lake Sara, Effingham; and Venice, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bill, in 2015.
Mary Sue cherished her family and embraced every moment with them. She was much beloved by her four children, Mike (Tracie) O’Neill of North Aurora, Cinda (Chris) Noffke of St. Joseph, Mich., Patrick (Terry) O’Neill of Champaign and Mindy (Jim) Bolin of Normal; her 10 grandchildren, Marisa (Derek) Friske, Angela Noffke (Tony Meteiver), Joshua (Brittany) Noffke, Ashley Bolin, Nick Bolin, Eric O'Neill, Aerin Bender, Katie (Mike) Seiffertt, Liz (Paul) White and Alycia Marfongella; her 11 great-grandchildren; her two brothers, Tom (Kathy) Campbell of New Haven, Conn., and Bill (Susan) Campbell of Champaign; and many extended family members and friends.
Mary Sue will be forever in our hearts and a beautiful thread in the very fabric of our lives.
Please join Sue’s family in sharing memories and photos of her life on her Tribute Wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1.