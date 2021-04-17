PHILO — Mary Terven, 90, of White Heath, formerly of Philo, passed away 8:36 a.m. Thursday (April 15, 2021) at home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, at Countryside United Methodist Church, Urbana, with the Rev. Jeff Stahl and the Rev. Robin King officiating. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney.
Mrs. Terven was born June 27, 1930, in Bonnieville, Ky., a daughter to Thomas and Ruby Allen Sidebottom. She married Dale Terven on Dec. 5, 1948, in Bloomington; he survives.
Also surviving are her children, Dennis (Denise) Terven of White Heath, Lonney (Sue) Terven of Monticello, Roger (Deanna) Terven of Sidney, Teresa (Rob) Williams of Urbana, Phil (Debbie) Terven of Monticello and Craig (Teresa) Terven of Philo; a brother, Bob Sidebottom of Colorado; 28 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three daughters, Angela Terven, Carol Smith and Paula Wilson; a grandson, Ryan Terven; and two sisters, Thelma Moncelle and Dora Brunning.
She was a member of Countryside United Methodist Church, Methodist Women, Women’s Auxiliary for the Philo American Legion and was a den mother for Cub Scouts.
She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Memorials may be made to Countryside United Methodist Church. Thanks to Traditions Health out of Decatur for the special care she received the last few weeks of her life. Other condolences may be made at freesefh.com.