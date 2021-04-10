Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers in the evening becoming steadier overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.