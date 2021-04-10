TOLONO — Mary F. Thinnes was born June 3, 1921, and died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday (April 7, 2021) at the age of 99.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Hilda Gallagher; a brother, Glen; two sisters, Doris and Louise; husband, Pete; and two sons, Tim and Bill.
She has a surviving sister, Lois.
Mary and her husband, Leonard (Pete) Thinnes, have five surviving boys, Pat (Lolitta), Joe (Lucille), Frank (Kathy), Jerry (Trish) and Barney (Marsha) Thinnes; and surviving is their only daughter, Margaret (Justin) Salmons.
Mary enlisted in the Navy on Oct. 1, 1942, and proudly served during World War II. She was stationed in Washington, D.C., and was honorably discharged on Sept. 15, 1945. Mary was proud of her service to her country. She spoke fondly and proudly of her time in Washington, D.C. She was able to make a trip back to Washington, D.C., to see the World War II Memorial in 2010 on the Honor Flight. She went to all the major sites with her daughter-in-law, Trish, and other WW II veterans, wearing her Navy cover and having the time of her life.
Once her children were grown, she and Pete moved to Tolono, where she lived until moving into an assisted living facility. Pete passed in 1987 from throat cancer. Mary had a beloved dog named Josie, who kept her company and went on many walks with her over the course of their time together.
Mary was blessed with 10 grandchildren whom she was so proud of and loved spending her time with. She was also blessed with 15 great-grandchildren whom she adored. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, she had only been able to visit through a glass window over the past year. She survived her own COVID-19 infection but did not quite make it to her 100th birthday.
Mary enjoyed gardening and spent a lot of time in the sunshine. She also went square dancing weekly until she was no longer physically able to do so. She had “cousins’ lunch” on a monthly basis that she went to with her cousins and sister who lived in the area.
She kept up with family and friends weekly. Their numbers were all stored safely in her little black address book next to her chair.
Mary was also a lover of travel. She made it to all 50 states and numerous other countries all over the world. She had a patch on a quilt that her son, Bill, made for her of all her travels. One of her favorites was her trip to New Zealand with Bill.
Bill passed on Feb. 15 of this year as well. It gives the family comfort knowing she is reunited with her two sons, husband and siblings. Mary had a long, beautiful life and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 12, at 9 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Philo, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Burial with a 21-gun salute will be at Calvary Cemetery, Philo.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas School, Philo. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.