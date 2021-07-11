TOLONO — Mary Thomsen, 81, of Tolono, formerly of Dolton, passed away at home Sunday, July 4, 2021.
The second of seven children, Mary was born on March 24, 1940, to Joseph and Genevieve Sobucki.
July 4, 1957, was also a monumental day in her life when her husband, Reilly, proposed under the fireworks at the annual Dolton Volunteer Fire Department carnival. The story of the courtship goes that Mary would purposely create garbage to take to the alley on garbage pick-up days to see Reilly, who worked on her route. They married on June 21, 1958. Mary was a homemaker.
Mary is survived by her husband, Reilly Thomsen; children, Kathleen, Paul, Timothy and Amy; grandchildren, Lyndzie, Jace and Reilly; and siblings, Sue, Betty and Brenda.
Mary demonstrated an endless will for life fighting her illness with courage and dignity.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820, and at her request, there will be no services. A small gathering will be held as a celebration of her life at a later date.
Thank-you will never be enough to nurse Bri and Dr. Saad Adnoni of Carle Tower 8 and Jennifer and Caren of Transitions, who all worked together and diligently to facilitate Mary’s wish to pass at home. The family would also like to thank the staff of Christie Clinic Cancer Center, Davita Illini Renal Dialysis, Meadowbrook of Clark-Lindsey Village and Carle Foundation Hospital.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice, or take a loved one out to dinner.