DANVILLE — Mary "Tootsie" Hamburg, 83, died Friday (Jan. 15, 2021).
A private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1303 N. Walnut St., Danville. Father Bowan Schmitt will officiate. A private family burial will be at Ressurrection Cemetery, Danville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. It is kindly requested that face masks and social distancing are practiced by those in attendance.