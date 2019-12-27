NAPLES, Fla. — Mary (Vinny) Vinson Dickinson was born in Milwaukee on July 18, 1924. She died Saturday (Dec. 21, 2019) at the age of 95 in Naples, Fla., on the morning of the Winter Solstice and in the loving company of her five children, Tom, Cindy, Barb, Pete and Chip.
She graduated from Lawrence College where she met Lane Dickinson, who predeceased her in June of this year. They celebrated 70 years of marriage last year.
Vinny was devoted to raising her five children in Urbana, where her husband, Lane, was a physician with Carle Clinic.
Vinny had an independent spirit and pursued multiple interests, including ceramics, photography, knitting and sports galore, with skiing and golf her favorites. She was able to play a mean game of pingpong well into her 90s, surprising unsuspecting opponents.
Vinny taught her daughters to be strong women. She taught all her children to love their children, do the hard things first and be of service to their greater community. She gave them the gift of belief in themselves and their abilities and encouraged them to explore their own interests and define their own paths. She instilled a healthy dose of humor and humility in the whole family.
She is survived by her five children, 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Salvation Army in Naples, Fla., or Carle Clinic Foundation in Urbana.