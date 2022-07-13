URBANA — Mary A. Vriner, 95, of Montgomery, formerly of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Monday (July 11, 2022).
She was born in Montgomery on Feb. 28, 1927, the daughter of John and Kathryn Lesiotis. Mary was a longtime member of St. Athanasios Greek Church in Aurora and was devout and proud of her faith. She was a strong, independent, hardworking woman. For nearly 25 years, she was a dedicated employee of Kraft in Champaign. Later she went on to give her time as a caretaker for many elderly people up until she was 85. She took great pride in her work and found much pleasure in each of the relationships she made during those years. She was a wonderful cook, enjoyed traveling and loved her cats, but her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren.
She will be dearly missed by all.
She is survived by her children, Lampros Vrinios, John (Lucinda) Vriner and Athanasia Vrinios; grandsons, Lucas (Melissa) Vriner and Alexander Vriner; and great-granddaughters, Sloane Grace and Elise Marie Vriner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Vriner, and brother, Jim Lesiotis.
Family will be receiving guests on Thursday, July 14, from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 10 a.m. at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 Fifth Ave., Aurora. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery.
For directions and the online guest book, visit dieterlememorialhome.com.