NORMAL — Mary Nichols Weygandt, 90, of Normal died Sunday (May 24, 2020) peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 28, 1929, in Tuscola, the daughter of the late George E. and Eugenia Rutherford Nichols. She graduated from the University of Illinois in 1951 with a degree in history and later took courses in elementary education at Eastern Illinois University and San Jose State University.
She taught elementary school in Chatham Township, N.J., and substituted for many years in the Bloomington public schools. She had many passions, most of which centered around her family and especially her children and grandchildren and spending summers with them in northern Michigan.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Weygandt Lagieski and her husband David of Traverse City, Mich.; her two sons, James and his husband Robert Morris of Philadelphia, Pa., and Stephen and his wife Susanne Altman of Longmont, Colo.; her five grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Lagieski and Scott, Jennifer and Katherine Weygandt; her brother, Cyrus Rutherford (“Bo”) Nichols and his wife Barbara of Newman; her sister, Janet Nichols Bass and her husband Steven of Fithian; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are private. Arrangements are by Beck Memorial Home.