PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Mary Jane Whitmer, 80, formerly of Newman, passed away at home in Prescott, Ariz., on March 2, 2021.
Mary Jane was born Nov. 24, 1940, to Charles and Grace Reed, in Danville. She was a longtime resident of Newman, where she married Fred Whitmer on Feb. 10, 1980.
A graduate of Newman High School and Eastern Illinois University, Mary Jane was a dedicated educator, having taught English and history at Riverdale High School in Fort Myers, Fla., for 22 years. She was an avid reader and could always be found with a book by her side. Watching horse racing and spending time with her cats were also favorite pastimes.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents and stepmother, Lucille Reed.
She is survived by her children, John Underwood of Las Vegas, Jerry Underwood of Portland, Ore., and Jill (Tim) Smith of Yucca Valley, Calif.; stepchildren, Debbie Garvin of Fort Myers and John Whitmer of Fort Myers; stepsister, Jackie Crotinger of Monticello; and loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary Jane had a positive impact on the lives of so many young people over her many years as a teacher and mentor. She will be dearly missed.
Interment is at Fairfield Cemetery, Newman. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.