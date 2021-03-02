SIDNEY — Mary Louise Wilson, 89, of Sidney passed away Saturday (Feb. 27, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Mary was born March 9, 1931, in rural Urbana, the daughter of Bethel and Marie Allison Hughes.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Lynn Cole; grandchildren, James Robert Cole and Braden Michael Cole; great-granddaughter, Mailyn Marya Cole; sister, Marjory Davis; brother, Charles B. Hughes; nephews, Mike Osterbur, Scott Hughes, Andy Hughes and Tim Hughes; and nieces, Theresa Hughes Williams, Pam Jefferson, Jeanie Ferguson, Alice Smith and Kim Lemaster.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Mac Wilson; granddaughter, Kaitlin Marya Cole; and Roger Dale Hughes, Mary’s little brother.
Mary dearly loved her church and church family. She was a longtime and active member of Sidney First Christian Church. She was very strong in her faith, her love of God and all things relating to family and friends.
She will be lovingly remembered for her high spirits, generosity, giving, sharing and making friends with everyone she met. Her upbeat and positive personality drew many people to her. She was a “second mom” and “other mom” to quite a few kids, now grown, but still love and consider her as family.
She was known for her smiles, happiness, great joy of life and infectious laugh that everyone loved hearing. No words will ever express how deeply she was loved and how much she will be missed. Unique and special, she leaves wonderful and lasting memories.
Thanks of gratitude to all her amazing caring and compassionate physicians, nurses, medical staff, chaplains and caregivers at Carle Foundation Hospital, and special neighbors Denny and Kay.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Sidney First Christian Church, with the Rev. Barry West officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Sidney First Christian Church or the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.