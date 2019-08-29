DANVILLE — Mary Louise Wolfe, 61, of Danville passed away at home with her daughters by her side on Tuesday (Aug. 27, 2019).
She was born Jan. 21, 1958, the daughter of Carl and Virginia Foster. They preceded her in death.
Also preceding Mary in death were her two brothers, Carl and Ron Foster.
Mary leaves behind two daughters, Nicole (Jeremy) Zaayer and Tori (Jason Smith) Appl; four grandchildren, Tinley, Aston, Maddison and Kiptyn; and one sister, Sue (Sam) Garmon.
Mary worked for the University of Illinois Press for over 20 years and was a member of Batestown United Methodist Church for many years. She was a collector of anything rooster or chicken related. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, cooking and baking. It was tradition for her to give out homemade sugar cookies for the holidays. Mary especially loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother; she will be missed dearly.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Batestown United Methodist Church, 2224 Batestown Road, Danville, IL 61832. Officiating will be Pastor Patti Wise. Burial will be in Springhill Cemetery at a later date. Friends and family are welcome to come to the church starting at 9:30 a.m. to visit. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements. Per Mary’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Please join Mary’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.