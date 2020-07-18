WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Mary Joy Rayburn Wood, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Walla Walla, Wash.
Mary was born May 3, 1925, near Bondville to Ethel Joy Pfiester Rayburn and J.W. Rayburn. Until her move to Washington state in 2016 to be near her daughter's family, she had lived her entire life in Champaign County, living in or near Bondville, Mahomet and Champaign.
Mary was raised in Bondville by her mother following her father's death in 1925, along with her older brothers, John and Jay. She attended elementary school at Bondville's two-room school and graduated from Champaign High School.
She met her husband, Eugene “Woody” Wood, at the Mahomet Fall Festival, and they married in 1945. They raised their three children in and near Mahomet, where they were active in church and community activities. They remodeled a 1905 farmhouse in Bondville and lived there for several years before retiring to Champaign.
Mary and Woody were very active in the First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, where Mary participated in many groups and committees and maintained many friends.
Mary worked in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department of the University of Illinois for more than 20 years, primarily in the offices of the associate department heads. She was very active with the department's Alumni Association and throughout her life maintained close friendships with several alumni.
She was a loyal Illini fan, especially enjoying football and basketball with family and friends. Mary and Woody liked to travel and visited much of the U.S., spent several winters in Florida with friends and traveled to Europe, the Caribbean and Australia. Most of all, she loved spending time with friends and family, visiting, dancing, playing card games and sharing food and other activities.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ralph, John and Jay Rayburn; husband, Eugene Wood; and sons, Thomas Wood and Stephen Wood.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Wood, and son-in-law, Brian Hoffman, of Milton-Freewater, Ore.; grandson, David Rector of West Richland, Wash.; and many, many much-loved friends and family.
Due to travel restrictions, no services are planned at this time. Graveside services will be arranged at a future date.