GIBSON CITY — Mary A. Wurmnest, 93, of Gibson City, formerly of Sibley, went home to the Lord at 12:30 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 16, 2020). Her loving family had the privilege and honor of caring for her in her final weeks.
A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, followed by visitation until 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Gibson City, with Father Dong Van Bui officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Sibley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Mary was born Aug. 22, 1926, in Chatsworth, a daughter of James and Alma Fulton Lawless. She married Sylvester J. Wurmnest on Feb. 22, 1947, in Gibson City. They were married 45 years. He passed away Feb. 27, 1992.
She is survived by seven children, Raymond (Dori) Wurmnest of Bloomington, James (Bonnie) Wurmnest of Sibley, Sharon (Dave) Jones of Champaign, Glenn Wurmnest of Fisher, Thomas Wurmnest of Sibley, Ann (John) Carlson of Joplin, Mo., and Angie (Randall) Hansen of Portland, Ore.; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jerry Lawless of Strawn, John Lawless of Palm Coast, Fla., and Dan Lawless of Jacksonville, Fla.; and four sisters, Vera Hubley of Chatsworth, Alma (Bob) Lemme of Phoenix, Ariz., Theresa (Bob) Roland of Ashville, Ala., and Sister Aurelia (Rea) Wurmnest of Jacksonville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Jim, Pat, Joe and Dick Lawless; and a daughter-in-law, Becky Wurmnest.
Mary was a very active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gibson City. She started working at the Bank of Gibson City on the day they opened in 1979 and retired in 1993 as an assistant VP in bookkeeping. She was active in her community and treasured her family and faith. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
