MONTICELLO — Mary E. Zindars, 95, of Monticello passed away at 7:45 p.m. Sunday (March 15, 2020) at Farmer City Rehab & Health Care.
Mary was born on April 24, 1924, in Ivesdale, the daughter of Fred and Agnes (Tucker) Hannon. She married Harold E. "Tuffy" Zindars on Feb. 12, 1947, in Ivesdale. He passed away March 15, 2006.
Mary is survived by her sons, Joe Zindars of Farmer City, Denny Zindars of White Heath and Dave Zindars of Farmer City; nine grandchildren;18 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother, Paul Hannon of Farmer City; and sister, Rita Stoerger of Ivesdale.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Louis Edward; daughters, Linda Gennings and Victoria Patterson; brothers, Leo, Joe, Ray and Bill Hannon; and sister, Lucille Gregor.
Mary retired as a CNA from the Piatt County Nursing Home and was a 4-H leader for 21 years.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
