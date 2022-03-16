URBANA — Maryan Staske, born on June 27, 1930, in Waukegan, passed at home surrounded by family on Sunday (March 13, 2022).
Maryan grew up in Galesburg and lived in Chicago and Champaign-Urbana. She married Ralph Staske on Aug. 26, 1950. She had an enduring marriage of 57 years and was widowed in 2010. Maryan was the true matriarch of her family and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Ralph lived in Champaign County for six decades, where they raised six kids.
She is survived by her six children, Diane, Douglas, Kenneth, Matthew, David and Paul, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Maryan had many interests, including OLLI for lifelong learners, Curves, visiting the library religiously, hot-air balloons and genealogy, where she compiled extensive family history involving much travel and research.
During her years on this earth, she worked at the Office of Naval Research, Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, Electronic Decisions Inc., Cimro, Crisis Nursery, Planned Parenthood and did much volunteer work. Maryan and Ralph were active in the Holy Cross Church choir in Champaign for decades, resulting in many friends, picnics, parties and trips to Pier Marquette State Park. They also ran a specialty foods business in Champaign, which brought a diversity of foods to the area. Maryan was an avid reader and always had an open-door policy where all of her friends and family knew they were welcome at her house. Their community integration formed a rich life and deeply affected all of their survivors.
In lieu of flowers, make any memorial donations to Crisis Nursery, 1309 W. Hill St., Urbana, IL 61801, crisisnursery.net/.
An informal remembrance will be held Saturday, March 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lake Pavilion in Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, Mahomet, goo.gl/maps/MPcbmHJsCnwgdR2f6.