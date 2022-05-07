CARY, N.C. — Maryann Bitzer, 86, formerly of Urbana, died Friday, April 29, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C.
Mrs. Bitzer was born July 2, 1935, in Highland, to the late John and Mary Grizio Drost. She was raised in Maryville and met Donald Bitzer in 1950 while attending Collinsville High School. They married in 1955.
Maryann attended St. John’s school of nursing in St. Louis. After earning her B.S. and M.S. in education and educational psychology at the University of Illinois, she completed her RN at Mercy Hospital. In 1990, she and Don moved from Urbana to Cary, N.C.
Maryann loved to travel and visited every continent except Antarctica. She was an exceptional cook and hostess and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She helped teach them an appreciation for fishing and St. Louis Cardinals baseball.
Maryann was preceded in death by her brother, Jon Drost, and sister, Judy Wiemann.
In addition to her husband, Don, she is survived by her son, David (Christine) Bitzer, MD, of Springfield; grandchildren, Grant (Cate) Bitzer of Chapel Hill, N.C., Bryan (Ellen) Bitzer of Santa Monica, Calif., and Hannah Bitzer of St. Paul, Minn.; sister-in-law, Carol Lampe of Collinsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Illinois Library Foundation. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at brownwynnecary.com for the Bitzer family.