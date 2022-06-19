CHAMPAIGN — Maryann Mercer, 75, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at home.
Maryann was born in Harvey on Dec. 17, 1946, the daughter of Elmer and Margaret Woike. She grew up in Blue Island, graduated from Eisenhower High School and attended Illinois State University.
Maryann was a caring and dedicated friend. She loved helping others and was a volunteer at the library’s FriendShop and was an ESL tutor. Maryann was a lifelong lover of the arts — books, movies, music and theater. Her career was in banking though her favorite job before retirement was at Barnes & Noble. Recommending books (especially mysteries) and supporting writers was one of her greatest passions. She was an avid sports fan. She also loved puzzles and games and could answer questions on Jeopardy faster than the contestants.
Maryann is survived by her daughter, Catherine (Kenneth) Craglow of Portland, Ore.; and sister, Roberta (Kenneth) Burmeister of Mokena.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 52 years, Charles.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, June 25, at 11:30 a.m. at the I Hotel in Champaign.
Memorial donations can be made in her name to the Champaign County Humane Society.