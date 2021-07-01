DANVILLE — MaryBelle Smock, 92, of Danville, formerly of Rossville, passed away at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born Jan. 19, 1929, in Lafayette, Ind., the daughter of Marion and MaryEtta Bower, but she lived with her uncle and aunt, Tom and Mary Richardson, starting at age 12. She married James Thomas “Jack” Smock on June 21, 1947, in Rossville. He survives in Danville.
She is also survived by one daughter, Jackie Louise (James) Morse of Danville; two sons, Thomas Eugene (Carol) Smock of Danville and James William “Bill” (Lynn) Smock of Rossville; one sister, Carolyn Wagner of Florida; one brother, Larry Bower of Kentucky; five grandchildren, Jamie (Tammy) Morse, Josie (Chanc) Persons, Jannah (Geoff) Coon, Brandy (Thad) Townsend and Rusti Stahl; 12 great-grandchildren, Tyler (Lindsey) Morse, Maddie Morse, Alex Morse, Andy (Megan) Savage, Thomas Savage, Mason Coon, Aiden Coon, Kyerra (Christian Hudson) Townsend, Jayce Townsend, Luke Townsend, Kya Stahl and Hunter Stahl; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her Aunt Mary and Uncle Tom Richardson; and several brothers and sisters.
MaryBelle worked at the Rossville Post Office for 25 years until her retirement. She attended CrossRoads Christian Church in Danville.
In their younger years, she and her husband enjoyed trail riding on their horses with their friends. After retirement, they enjoyed vacationing in Florida for five months every winter.
MaryBelle also enjoyed reading, going for walks and going on senior trips to Las Vegas with her Aunt Mary. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Pastor Miles Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Rossville Cemetery in Rossville.
Memorials may be made to CrossRoads Christian Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832; or the Springfield Regional Burn Center, Mail Code 61, 701 N. First St., Springfield, IL 62781-0001.
Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view MaryBelle’s eternal tribute page and offer condolences to the family.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.