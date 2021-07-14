MAHOMET — Maryjane Moxley-Vietor passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 3:45 p.m., surrounded by loved ones.
She was born in Uniontown, Pa., in 1929, the second child of Gerald Alva Moxley and Jeanette Morris. The family roots in Uniontown and Fayette County, Pa., predate our nation. She grew up in a loving, nurturing home surrounded by aunts, uncles, numerous cousins and friends.
At age 24, she met and married Harold Vietor, a young sailor from Illinois visiting with a friend on leave. They spent the next decade at various Naval stations around the nation. After 20 years in the Navy, Harold retired, and they settled in Mahomet.
Maryjane loved being a Navy wife. She often said it was the best time of her life. While living in Mahomet, she went back to her first career and worked as a switchboard operator.
She enjoyed fishing and often brought home more fish than anyone on the boat. She loved cooking, flowers, Jack Russell terriers and anything purple.
Maryjane was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Jeanette; husband, Harold; son, Scott; daughter, Leilani; and brother, Gerald Moxley.
She is survived by her sons, Gerald of Valley Springs, Calif., and Bret of Peoria; and grandchildren, Brandon, James, Danielle, Erica and Mac Vietor.
A burial service will be held on Friday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Danville National Cemetery, 1900 E. Main St., Danville, IL 61832.