ARCOLA — Marylin Mae Joergens, 84, of Arcola passed away at 4 a.m. Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at Arcola Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 E. Northline Road, Tuscola. The Rev. Jason Braaten will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Matthews Cemetery in Eberle. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola.
Marylin was born on May 8, 1935, in Dieterich. She was a daughter of Clarence and Isabel (Masher) Cohea. She married Byron Joergens on June 7, 1953, at the Lutheran Church in Dieterich.
Survivors include her husband, Byron of Arcola; two children, Steven Joergens and his wife Tina of Arcola and Arlinda Bridges of Reno, Nev.; and four grandchildren, Stephanie (Thommy) Garrison of Hendersonville, Tenn., Stanton Joergens of Lafayette, Tenn., Gerri Bernard (Spencer Behan) of Brisbane, Australia, and Cory Joergens of Lawrenceville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Marylin was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tuscola.
She had been a secretary for Dimond Brothers Insurance Agency and Hoit Blaase Insurance Agency, and she enjoyed traveling.
Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 E. Northline Road, Tuscola, IL 61953.