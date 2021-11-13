Marylynn R. Jones Nov 13, 2021 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DANVILLE — Marylynn R. Jones, 78, of Danville died at 12:13 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at home.A memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos