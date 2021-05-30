MAHOMET — Mason R. Mabry, 17, died Monday, May 24, 2021, in Champaign.
There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel and Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.
Mason was born May 13, 2004, in Urbana, a son of Kevin Mabry and Charlie Anne Coad.
He was preceded in death by his father, his grandparents, three aunts and a sister.
Survivors include a brother, Clayten Mabry of Champaign; four sisters, Haley Coad of Champaign, Alyssa Coad of Champaign, Jennifer Williams of Urbana and Kaylee Mabry; his mother, Charlie Anne Coad; and other extended family.