SAVOY — Matt Curtis, 30, of Savoy passed away at 9:45 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 25, 2021) in Champaign.
Private graveside services will be held for the family. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Matt was born Jan. 14, 1991, in Urbana, to his parents, Stephen L. Curtis and Lori J. Bell (McKinney).
He is survived by his father, Stephen (Pam) Curtis of Mahomet; mother, Lori (Bob) Bell of Urbana; sisters, Becky (Stevie) Hall of Monticello and Lindsay (Paul) Van Hoveln of Danville; five stepsisters, Stephanie Sloan, Molly Stump, Kristie Woliung, Maranda Harden and Felicia Fordyce, and their families; his beloved nieces and nephews, Caleb and Stella Hall and Vera Van Hoveln; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Connie Curtis (paternal) and Virgil and Wanita Mckinney (Maternal); and uncle, Rick McKinney.
Family and friends were his passion. He was a true gearhead and could drive anything with an engine and enjoyed anything mechanical. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He was everyone’s friend. He loved the Lord and always stayed humble and kind. His handsome smiling face lit up the room, and he gave the BEST hugs. Truly a caring and compassionate soul. We will miss him dearly.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at freesefh.com.