FISHER — Matthew Reinhart Bowen of Fisher was born on Sept. 28, 1993, and died on April 6, 2022.
He was the son of Rodney Bowen and Vicki Reinhart and had an older brother, Alexander.
A visitation is planned for 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022, at Lux Memorial Chapel in Rantoul. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Rantoul.
Matt graduated from Fisher High School, where he participated in track and wrestling and was a captain of the football team his senior year. That year was a happy highlight of his life that he shared with his football “brothers.”
Matt attended Parkland College and Eastern Illinois University. He was a certified Personal Trainer.
His pleasant personality, bright smile and caring heart provided him with many good friends. Family and friends miss him already and are saddened he left their lives so soon.
Memorial donations my be made to the Fisher Foundation — Reinhart Family Scholorship Fund or the Champaign County Humane Society.