GIFFORD — Matthew John David Correll, 18, went home to be with Lord on Saturday evening (Aug. 15, 2020) in Gifford.
He was born April 9, 2002, in Urbana, a son of Brian M. and Kelly (Pforr) Correll.
Matthew is survived by his parents of Gifford and his younger brother, Micah, also of Gifford. Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Dave and Gayle (Wood) Pforr of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Naomi (Southard) Corell.
Matt was a 2020 graduate of Rantoul Township High School, where he was involved in the school chorus. He loved to dance and sing, and, like most teenagers, he loved playing video games with his friends. He was on the Rantoul swim team for many years. He also loved his three pet cats. Matt was a talented artist and left many drawings. He will be missed greatly. Matthew was a compassionate individual and an introspective soul.
A private funeral service will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church, Rantoul. The Rev. Mark Wilkerson will officiate. Burial will follow in Huls Cemetery, Gifford.
In accordance with health precautions, there will be a drive-thru visitation from 5 to 7 Friday evening at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Cars are asked to enter the west entrance.
Memorials may be made to the Community Plus Federal Credit Union, Rantoul.