RANTOUL — Matthew Lee Hinkley of Rantoul, a beloved son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend, peacefully went to be with his heavenly family on Friday (June 25, 2021).
Matt was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Terrell Gene and Nettie Day; paternal grandfather, Alvin Hinkley; uncles, John and Ron Day; and cousin, Thomas Day.
He is survived by his mother, Judith Hinkley; father, Duane (Jill) Hinkley; brothers, Josh (Krista) Hinkley and Jeff (Becka) Hinkley; niece, Jordyn Hinkley; paternal grandmother, Loretta Hinkley; and many other beloved family members.
Matt was a kind-hearted soul who dearly loved his family and had a great sense of humor. He was a sports aficionado and a loyal Illini, Cardinals and Packers fan. He spent much of his career working at Centennial High School as a special education paraprofessional and was known as a helper to all.
A visitation will be held on June 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. and funeral services will be held on July 1 at 10 a.m., both at the Rantoul Church of the Nazarene.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Matt Hinkley. To honor Matt’s servant’s heart, please show kindness and service to others.
“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint” (Isaiah 40:31).