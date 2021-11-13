SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Matthew John Hinrichs, 50, passed away Friday (Nov. 13, 2020) in Springfield Mo.
Matt was born in Peoria and raised in Flatville. He married his wife, Debbie Merkle, on Nov. 24, 1990. She survives.
Also surviving are their four children, Austin, Jesse, Lane and Lauren; two grandsons, Kyson and Kylo; brother, James (Lori); cousin, Debbie Elliot; in-laws, Tim and Pat Phillips; many neices and nephews; and best friends, Steve Duitsman and Ward Birch.
Matt is in heaven with his parents, Ken and Delores Hinrichs; a brother, Timothy; and his other best friend, David Nelson.
Matt's greatest joys were his family and friends, fishing, cookouts, creeks, rivers, arrowhead hunting and traveling. He is dearly missed by us all.