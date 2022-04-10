SAVOY — Matthew K. Hutjens, 41 of Savoy died at 1:25 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
A GoFundMe account has been opened in honor of Matt’s memory. The money will go into a 529 college savings account for each of his daughters, Rylee Ann and Charlee Jo. Donations can also be mailed directly to Mike Hutjens, and donation cards will be available at the memorial.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.