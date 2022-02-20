SAVOY — Matthew “Hutch” Hutjens, 41, of Savoy passed away Monday (Feb. 14, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born May 3, 1980, at Mercy Hospital, Urbana, a son of Michael and Carol Hutjens of Savoy.
He is survived by his former wife, Kari McDaniel Hutjens; two daughters, Rylee Ann Hutjens and Charlee Jo Hutjens; two brothers, Chris Hutjens of Beech Grove, Ind., and Charles Hutjens of Savoy; and two sisters, Michelle Hutjens Stevens of Lafayette, Ind., and Melissa Heinrich (Erik) of Avon, Ohio. He has five nieces and nephews, Mallory Stevens and Adam Stevens, Sam and Jack Hutjens and Aaron Heinrich.
He graduated from Saint Matthews Catholic School and Central High School, where he played football, was a member of the Madrigals, school musicals and clubs, earning academic and sports letters. Matt earned an associate degree from Parkland Community College in communications. Matt worked at several restaurants in Champaign and Chicago. While at the University of Illinois, he was a member of IlliDell fraternity (Alpha Gamma Sigma), a JBT scholar and part of the varsity glee club.
Matt was always bigger than life and will be missed by friends and family making everyone laugh. His humor and joy brought smiles wherever he was.
The family would like to thank his doctors, Carle hospital, Mattoon Rehab and the people who helped with his illnesses. Matt donated his organs and tissues to Gift of Hope.
Memorials will be used for his daughter’s future educational fund. A spring memorial service for the family and friends will be held. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.