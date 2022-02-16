Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy. A mix of clouds and sun early giving way to rain this afternoon. High 54F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy at times with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.