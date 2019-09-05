RANTOUL — Family and friends of Mattie L. Garris, 73, of Rantoul will gather at 12 noon Saturday, Sept. 7, to celebrate her life at the Grove Street Church of God in Christ, with Bishop Robert L. Perry Jr. officiating. Visitation will commence prior to the service at the church at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in the Danville National Cemetery.
She transitioned peacefully at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her daughter's home in Urbana surrounded by the love of her family.
Perry's Twin City Mortuary Service of Champaign has been assisting the family with her arrangements