CHAMPAIGN — Maureen “Mo” A. Hauersperger, 87, of Champaign, formerly of Thomasboro, went to be with the Lord earfly Tuesday morning (Dec. 22, 2020) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
She was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Kankakee, a daughter of Fredrick and Mary (Hagan) Howe. She married Ralph Hauersperger on Aug. 23, 1958, at Holy Cross Church, Champaign. He preceded her in death on April 4, 1994.
She is survived by six children, Pamela (Don) Roberts of Champaign, Paul Hauersperger of Champaign, Mary (Cory) Haines of Mahomet, Mark (Andrea) Hauersperger of Winter Garden, Fla., Keith (Sherri) Hauersperger of Union Grove, Wis., and Amy (Bart) Worrell of Klamath Falls, Ore.; 15 grandchildren, Jennifer, David, Emily, Christopher, Stephanie, Kyle, Chelsea, Brianna, Garrett, Gage, Ethan, Jacob, Shelby, Bryce and Layne; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tracy Dale.
Maureen attended St. Mary’s Academy in Nauvoo. She then received her nursing certificate at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Her nursing career spanned over 30 years, focusing mainly in the Postpartum Unit at Mercy Hospital. She was a longtime member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Thomasboro, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.
Maureen never passed up a good garage sale; she could always find a treasure. She also loved to travel, spending winters in Florida with her husband. She had many lunches with her special group of retired nurses.
There will be a graveside service at St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Thomasboro, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Those attending are asked to social distance. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Henry J. Smith Trust Fund.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.