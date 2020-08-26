MONTICELLO — Maureen McHale Airsman, 73, of Monticello, formerly of Ivesdale, passed away Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at her daughter's home in Chicago.
A private family funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ivesdale, on Saturday, Aug. 29. Monsignor Michael Bliss and Deacon Jim Brewer will officiate. The family is abiding by the COVID-19 suggestions set forth. A public graveside service will be at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Seymour. The family asks that out at the cemetery you please use social distance and wear a mask, due to COVID-19 suggestions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Maureen McHale Airsman memorial fund in care of First Midwest Bank &Trust, Monticello.
Maureen was born on Dec. 1, 1946, in Urbana, a daughter of John Jack and Catherine C. Tracy McHale.
Surviving is her daughter, Antonine (Kevin) Mulkern of Chicago. Also surviving are her siblings, Justine (Dennis) Nelson of Kewanee, Michael (JoAnn) McHale of Monticello, Christine (David) Marker of White Heath, Antonine (Neal) Thompson of Aledo, Norine (Randy) Betz of Peshastin, Wash., Mark (Melinda) McHale of Monticello, John (Margaret) McHale of Downers Grove, Celine (Chris) Walsh of Effingham, Irene McHale of Monticello, Brendan (Karen) McHale of Mahomet and Jeannine (Tim) Walsh of Effingham.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Francine McHale and Pauline Howes.
Maureen grew up on the family farm right outside of Ivesdale. She then attended St. Mary's Academy in Nauvoo for high school and graduated in 1964. She went on to attend the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana and graduated with a bachelor of science in elementary education in 1969. She later went on to pursue her master's degree of education from the University of Illinois. She married Joe Airsman on June 3, 1978, and welcomed their daughter, Antonine, in 1981.
Maureen first taught elementary school in Cisco and then went on to teach elementary school in Rantoul. She also was a middle-school teacher at Bement Middle School and then taught reading literacy at Parkland College. She ended her career at the University of Illinois in the Food Science and Nutrition building and later became an English adviser at the University of Illinois before retirement.
Maureen was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church in Monticello. She was active in politics and served as an election poll worker. She also was a volunteer for the Peace Meal Senior Nutrition Program, delivering meals to senior citizens.
Maureen loved being a caregiver to her parents and spending time with her family. She also loved to travel. Her favorite places to visit were Ireland, Hawaii, Hilton Head Island, S.C., Ocean City, N.J., and anywhere with a good beach where she could enjoy a good book. Maureen was an avid moviegoer and loved enjoying movies and popcorn. She also loved to be the first one on and the last one off the dance floor. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and of being a lifelong Democrat. Maureen was a self-proclaimed foodie and loved trying out new food and restaurants.
