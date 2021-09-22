CHAMPAIGN — Maurice F. Decker, 89, of Champaign died at 9:25 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 19, 2021) at Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab, Savoy.
There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Sept. 27 at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In accordance with family wishes, he will be cremated after the service.
Maurice was born on Dec. 31, 1931, in Philo, a son of Herman and Loretta (Laley) Decker. He married Rosemary Baum on May 11, 1957.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years; sons, Paul and James Decker; daughter, Joyce Altes; five grandchildren; three sistersp; and two brothers.
Maurice served his country in the Marines during the Korean War. He graduated from Unity High School and went to Illinois Commercial College for two years. Maurice retired from the UI, where he was a water station manager.
