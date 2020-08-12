ROCKFORD, Mich. — Maurice William Duitsman, 85, of Rockford, Mich., passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, after spending his final days surrounded by family.
Maury was born on April 28, 1935, to William and Lena (Busboom) Duitsman of Gifford. He was a 1953 graduate of Rantoul Township High School, where he met his beloved wife, Patricia Lee (Carter) Duitsman. They were married on June 22, 1954.
Maury began his career serving in the United States Army. He served from 1954 to 1956 and spent most of his time stationed in Western Europe, traveling throughout. After serving, he took a position as an insurance adjuster. In 1961, he founded and was the president of Duitsman Insurance in Rantoul. After retiring from insurance at the age of 60, Maury went on to serve as the VP of Business Development at Central Illinois Bank for 10 years. Maury was an active member of his community by serving on the Parkland College Foundation Board of Directors, American Lutheran Church Board, Champaign County Sheriff's Department Merit Commission, the Champaign County Board, Republican Precinct Committee chair, founder of the Sangamon Valley Ducks Unlimited Chapter, president of Rantoul Chamber of Commerce & Kiwanis International.
In 2005, Maury relocated from Rantoul to Rockford, so he could spend his summer months close to family. He always enjoyed his winter months in Key Largo, Fla., with Patsy and friends.
Maury was an adventurer and an explorer and loved sharing his passions with his family. He led many trips to Colorado, taking his family horseback riding and on mountain pack trips, camping and whitewater rafting. He was an avid boater and fisherman in both the Florida Keys and Lake Michigan. He spent many seasons duck hunting along the Illinois River in Havana and numerous fishing trips to remote lakes in Ontario, Canada. Maury lived life to the fullest and found his greatest joy in seeing happiness in those around him.
Maury was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; mother, Lena; father, William; and sister, Arlene.
He is survived by his children, Tim (Connie) Duitsman of Rockford and Marci (David) Fiedler of Landen, Ohio, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in Maury's name may be given to American Lutheran Church, Rantoul.
A small memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the American Lutheran Church cemetery, Rantoul.