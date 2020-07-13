SEYMOUR — Maurice “Pete” K. Fisher, 82, of Seymour passed away peacefully Sunday (July 12, 2020) at home surrounded by his loving wife Carolyn, family and friends.
Born Sept. 22, 1937, to Harold and Faye Ruby Fisher, Pete was a member of the Seymour United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School and attended one year of college.
He served six years in the Army National Guard before working at Sinclair Gas Station, Jahr’s Hardware, Davis Concrete Products, Crescent Papers and Meadow Gold, as a milkman, for 30 years. Pete worked part time at the First United Methodist Church and helped farm after retirement.
He was a longtime member of the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as fire chief and sat on the board for many years. Additionally, he served as a Cub Scout/Boy Scout leader while raising his family.
Maurice “Pete” K. Fisher married the love of his life, Carolyn M. Carper, on Dec. 17, 1961. Together, they raised two sons, Morris “Todd” (Stephanie) Fisher and Thomas L. (Leslie) Fisher.
Mr. Fisher is survived by his wife Carolyn, two sons, three grandsons (Sam, Max and Sully Fisher) and two stepgrandchildren (Reagan and Ari Walsh). He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Iris Maurine Thorp. The family would also like to acknowledge three devoted longtime friends whom Pete considered family, Tim Foran, Chris Foran and Jim Randol.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Grandview Memorial Gardens at 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61822. There will not be a visitation due to the pandemic. Memorials may be made to the Seymour United Methodist Church or the Seymour Fire Department.
A special thanks to Carle Cancer Center and Transitions Hospice for their care.
