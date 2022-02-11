WATSEKA — Maurice D. Hagen, 81, of Watseka passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Faith Place in Danforth.
Maury was born Sept. 28, 1940, in Thomasboro, the son of Martin M. and Delores (Grussing) Hagen; they preceded him in death. He married Priscilla Mae Gullett on Sept. 30, 1960, in Danville; she preceded him in death on Jan. 12, 2016.
He was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert Hagen; one sister, Marlene Hagen; and one great-grandchild, Hagen James.
He is survived by one son, Derek Hagen of Watseka; two daughters, Cary (fiancé Allen Johnson) Hagen of Crescent City and Teresa (Larry) Peters of Tampa, Fla.; one brother, Richard Hagen of Thomsboro; four grandchildren, Lyndsi (Mark) James of Oak Park, Nathan Woodard of Noblesville, Ind., McKensie Hagen of Indianapolis and Drew Hagen of Fort Bragg, N.C.; and four great-grandchildren, Genevieve, Hugh and Priscilla James, all of Oak Park, and Jordin Woodard of Cape Coral, Fla.
Maury was a member of Trinity Church in Watseka, where he served on the Elder Board for years. He served as a Paxton police officer from 1962-65. He retired from Eastern Illini Co-op after 27 years and later was a court security officer at the Iroquois County Courthouse for several years.
Maury coached Little League for many years and was an avid runner for 20 years.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Trinity Church in Watseka. Pastor Ryan Mustered will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Watseka.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka and for one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice or an organizaiton of the donor’s choice.
