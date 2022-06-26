CHAMPAIGN — Maurice William Knocke, 90, of Champaign died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at home under hospice care with his loving wife and daughter by his side.
Maury was born Dec. 24, 1931, in Wichita, Kan., the son of Edward and Hilda (Kruckenberg) Knocke. He graduated from Great Bend High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and achieved the rank of staff sergeant in intelligence during the Korean War.
After the war, he met his first wife, Carol Ross, and they were married in September 1954. They had one daughter, Laura, who was born prematurely at the Air Force base hospital in South Carolina. They moved to Urbana, where he worked as a postal carrier until his retirement. They were married 22 years before she preceded him in death.
In August 1982, he married Elizabeth Perry, and they settled in Champaign and were happily married for 40 years. Maury was committed to serving his church. He was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Urbana, serving many years.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Laura; brother, Ronald; and 22 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Norman, Walter and Erwin; and two sisters, Leola and Marilyn.
A graveside committal with military rites will be held in Maury’s honor at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Pesotum.
