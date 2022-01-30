URBANA — Mavis E. (Bly) Bargon, 95, of Urbana died at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at University Rehab Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign, with the Rev. Jeff Caithamer officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Mavis was born April 7, 1926, in Ruthton, Minn., the daughter of George and Henrietta Saboe Bly. She married John Bargon on April 7, 1956, in Ruthton; he died Feb. 5, 2010.
Surviving are two sons, Stephen and Martin; four grandsons, M. Dale, Caleb, Gabriel and Daniel; and a great-grandson, C. Walter.
Mavis was a graduate of St. Olaf College and the University of Minnesota. A lifelong librarian, her last position was with the University of Illinois Rare Bookroom. She enjoyed gardening and flower arranging and was involved with a variety of Lutheran Organizations.
Memorials can be made to Lutheran Services at lutheranservices.org.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.