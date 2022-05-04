Urbana — Max Eugene Baker, 93, of Urbana passed away Monday (May 2, 2022).
Max was born on April 3, 1929, in Champaign, to Florence and Lee Baker. He married Bernida (Bert) Eiskamp on June 24, 1956. She survives.
Also surviving are two children, Gary (Michelle) Baker of Champaign and Lori (Jim Hallett) Baker of Terre Haute, Ind.; four grandchildren, Lindsay (Jeff) Zanoni, Westin Orberson, Tobias Baker and Catlyn Baker; two great-grandchildren, Mattison and Oliver Zanoni; and one sister, Susie (Robert) Eaton of Channahon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Lee Jr. and Don Baker.
Max was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Local 218 as a sheet metal worker.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, May 7, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy. Burial will be in Beckman Cemetery, Flatville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broadlands, or the Beckman Cemetery Association. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.