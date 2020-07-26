TUSCOLA — Max D. Warnes, 84, of Tuscola passed away at 11:09 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Tuscola Township Cemetery, with the Rev. Kenneth Roedder officiating. Casual attire is requested. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration-of-life service will be held at a later date.
Max was born June 16, 1936, in Tuscola, the son of Lloyd E. and Evelyn Dennis Warnes. He married Anita Sinclair on Aug. 2, 1957. She preceded him in death on Nov. 4, 1987. He then married Helen Reinhart Turner on Feb. 14, 1989. She preceded him in death on Oct. 10, 1997.
Survivors include his sons, Steven Warnes and Philip Warnes, both of Tuscola; three grandchildren, Daytona, Katricia and Terry; three great-grandchildren; and his special friend, Letha Blagg.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carol Denton.
Max farmed south of Tuscola. Upon his retirement, he continued to help Jim Baird farm from 1990 until 2007.
He was a member of the Tuscola United Methodist Church. Max was an avid golfer. He enjoyed tinkering in the garden, dancing, camping and riding around town on his golf cart.
Memorials are suggested to American Lung Association.
Condolences may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.