MONTICELLO — Max Eugene Moore, 96, of Monticello passed away at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 28, 2021) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Military graveside rites will be given by the Albert Parker American Legion Post 620, Bement.
Memorial contributions can be made to Maple Point Assisted Living Facility, Monticello; Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello; or The Villas of Holly Brook, Monticello.
Max was born on July 12, 1925, in Bement, a son of Howard and Stella Strohl Moore. He married Jean E. Funk on Dec. 20, 1944, in Bement, and she survives in Monticello.
Also surviving are three children, David (David) Blatt of Saugatuk, Mich., Dan (Pat) Moore of Monticello and Kendra (David) McMurtry of Benicia, Calif.; as well as five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Howard Moore.
Max was a member of the Bement United Methodist Church and was an Army Air Corp. veteran. Max owner and operated Moore Farm Service for 35 years and farmed until his retirement in 1990. He enjoyed fishing in Minnesota, watching Illinois athletics and attending any sporting and school activities of his grandchildren. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staffs of The Villas of Holly Brook, Maple Point and the Piatt County Nursing Home for the extra special care.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Max Eugene Moore.