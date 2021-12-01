CHAMPAIGN — Max L. Hershbarger, 76, of rural Champaign died peacefully at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, on Monday, Nov. 22, with his son and wife at his side.
The funeral service was on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Owens Funeral Home, Champaign. The Rev. Father Joseph Donton officiated. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Max was born Aug. 4, 1945, in Urbana, the son of Charles and Helen (Eichhorst) Hershbarger, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Elaine (Kick); their son, James (Megan) Hershbarger; and grandchildren, Lucas and Chelsey.
Max graduated from the University of Illinois with a master’s degree in animal sciences. He loved farming and was proud to continue the legacy of the family farm. Even in retirement, he continued to help with repairs, moving equipment and anything else that needed doing. His years of experience helped a new generation take over the operation.
In his spare time, Max enjoyed repairing and collecting toy trains. For many years, he regularly volunteered to help prepare the used book sales at the Urbana Free Library. He was well read and loved to share his knowledge and experiences with others.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation Scholarship Fund, Urbana Free Library Foundation or Holy Cross Church, Champaign. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.