HOOPESTON — Maxey Irving “Max” Page, 82, of Hoopeston passed away at 4:13 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. He was born June 12, 1937, in Barren County, Ky., the son of Buford and Jewel (Wells) Page. He married Esther Teegarden on June 11, 1957, in Cheneyville. She survives.
He is also survived by three daughters, Christine (Elmer) Shipman of Odenville, Ala., Charlene Wallace of Hoopeston and Julie (Mike) Barker of Hoopesto; two sons, Duane (Stacy) Page of Glenwood, Iowa, and Tom Page of Danville; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; three brothers; and four brothers-in-law.
Max worked in the grocery business for 56 years. He worked at the Grab-It-Here, Bloyd’s and later at Eisner’s. He also worked at IGA, Save-A-Lot and Price-Less until his retirement at the age of 65. Max was a lifetime member of Church of Christ in Potomac. In 2007, he was honored to receive the Citizen of the Year award for Hoopeston. He enjoyed playing cards, gardening and visiting with his church family. He was an Illini basketball fan, loved helping others and was very patriotic.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the funeral home with Steve Unger officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to the Potomac Church of Christ, 211 N. May St., Potomac, IL 61865 or Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living, 423 N. Dixie Highway, Hoopeston, IL 60942.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Max’s eternal tribute page and to offer condolences.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.