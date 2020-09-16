PAXTON — Maxine R. Anderson, 87, of Paxton died at 6:34 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m. at Paxton Church of Christ, 400 Ottawa Road, Paxton, with the Rev. Tom Anders officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Paxton Church of Christ. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements. A private burial will be held at Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
She was born Feb. 10, 1933, in Mount Carmel, the daughter of George and Mary Brown Lutz. She married William A. “Bill” Anderson on May 19, 1951, in Hoopeston. He preceded her in death April 23, 2007.
Maxine is survived by one son, Greg (Kammy Johnson) Anderson of rural Paxton; one daughter, Gayle (Calvin) Jordan, also of rural Paxton; five grandchildren, Erin Myers of Bogart, Ga., Amy (Bob) Good of Pesotum, Matthew (Sarah) Anderson of Naperville, Anna (Nick) Ragle of Champaign and Kelly Griffin of rural Paxton; seven great-grandchildren, Alexis, Myles and Gryfen Good, Sara Myers, Malia and Daniela Anderson and Andie Ragle; one great-great-granddaughter, Rosario Hernandez; and a sister, Dorothy Secrest of Richton Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Jane Hemrich; two brothers; two sisters; and daughter-in-law, Kitty Anderson.
Maxine grew up in Hoopeston. She farmed alongside her husband and at one time was employed by P. Larson Co. of Paxton and the Paxton Carnegie Library. Her entire married life was spent in rural Paxton, except for 10 years when they lived in Florida.
She had always been very involved in church activities. She taught Sunday school and Bible school at Pontoppidan Church, Elliott, and also served as treasurer and held the office of president and secretary of the women’s group. She belonged to the altar guild and served on the board of the women’s group of Rantoul Lutheran Church. Maxine held a Bible study for adults both when she lived in Florida and since returning to Paxton. She also assisted with Meals on Wheels.
Maxine enjoyed sewing, playing golf and reading. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Paxton Church of Christ or an organization of the donor’s choice. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.